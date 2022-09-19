Languages

Beidahuang in NE China embraces bumper harvest

(People's Daily Online) 13:20, September 19, 2022
People celebrate a bumper harvest of corn at the Qindeli Farm in the great northern wilderness, known as Beidahuang in Chinese, which is located in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Liu Jiang)

The great northern wilderness, known as Beidahuang in Chinese, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has recently seen a bumper harvest.


