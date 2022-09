Autumn harvest starts at NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 08:51, September 22, 2022

A farmer drives a farming machinery to harvest rice at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows a farmer driving a farming machinery to harvest rice at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows a farmer driving a farming machinery to harvest rice at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer operates a farming machinery to load harvested rice onto a tractor at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A farmer operates a farming machinery to load harvested rice onto a tractor at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A farmer scatters the rice for screening at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer checks the harvested rice at a family farm in Jiutai District of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A bullet train runs along a paddy field in Fangshengangzi Village of Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2022. Autumn harvest has recently started at the rice-growing areas across the province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)