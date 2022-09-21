Home>>
Scenery of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 11:17, September 21, 2022
Aerial views of China's Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park, the main venue for the 5th Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
September 23 marks the 5th Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which is held specifically for the country's farmers and people working in the agriculture sector.
