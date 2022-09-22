See how Pan picks grapes!

(People's Daily App) 16:50, September 22, 2022

Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the annual autumnal equinox, one of 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival falls on September 23. See how Pan the panda picks grapes!

(Video produced by Cheng Weidan, Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui and Wang Xiangyu)

