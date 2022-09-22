Home>>
Farmers embrace bumper harvest of broom grass in Shanxi
(Ecns.cn) 13:27, September 22, 2022
Farmers are busy harvesting the Kochia scoparia, or red broom grass, in Caojiagou village of Liulin county, north China's Shanxi Province. The broom grass turns to bright red color in autumn and can be used to make brooms after it is dried. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Fengyun)
The village has planted more than 13.3 hectares of broom grass and the annual sales value has reached at around 600,000 yuan ($86,100) a year.
