Villagers embrace millet harvest in north China

Xinhua) 09:36, September 22, 2022

A villager carries freshly harvested millets in Nihe Village of Luozhuangzi Township, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 21, 2022. Nihe Village has increased residents' incomes by promoting ecological organic millet planting in recent years. Cooperatives are set up to take charge of planting, procurement, packaging and sales of millets. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A villager works in a millet field in Nihe Village of Luozhuangzi Township, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 21, 2022. Nihe Village has increased residents' incomes by promoting ecological organic millet planting in recent years. Cooperatives are set up to take charge of planting, procurement, packaging and sales of millets. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A villager demonstrates millet crops in Nihe Village of Luozhuangzi Township, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Sept. 21, 2022. Nihe Village has increased residents' incomes by promoting ecological organic millet planting in recent years. Cooperatives are set up to take charge of planting, procurement, packaging and sales of millets. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

