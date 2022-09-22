Home>>
Xi extends greetings ahead of farmers' harvest festival
(Xinhua) 16:21, September 22, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has extended festive greetings and sincere regards on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to farmers and people working on agricultural and rural fronts ahead of the fifth Chinese farmers' harvest festival.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed making solid progress in rural vitalization, as well as bringing prosperity, happy lives and a beautiful environment to rural residents.
