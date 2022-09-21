Xi Jinping's space dream

(People's Daily App) 15:35, September 21, 2022

Over the past decade, China's aerospace industry has made rapid and innovative progress. China's space station will be completed in 2022.

Like hundreds of millions of Chinese, Xi Jinping has a deep enthusiasm for space. "The space dream is an important part of the dream to make China stronger," he said.

