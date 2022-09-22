Xi stresses new horizons for strengthening armed forces through reform

Xinhua) 08:44, September 22, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed better use of successful experience in the reform of national defense and the armed forces and striving for new horizons for strengthening the armed forces through reform.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the instruction to a seminar on the reform of national defense and the armed forces, which was held in Beijing Wednesday.

The CPC Central Committee and the CMC have fully implemented the strategy of strengthening the armed forces through reform with unprecedented determination and efforts since the Party's 18th National Congress, Xi said.

Long-standing systemic obstructions, structural incongruities and policy issues in the development of national defense and the armed forces have been resolved, while historical achievements have been made in deepening the reform of national defense and the armed forces, Xi added.

Xi demanded earnest summarization and application of successful experience in past reforms, understanding of the new situation and missions, and a focus on combat readiness.

Xi also urged pioneering and innovative efforts to implement reform tasks and strengthen planning on future reforms, so as to provide strong impetus for achieving the goal set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army.

