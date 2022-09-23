Kangping County in NE China's Liaoning witnesses bumper harvests of landmark products

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer displays grain in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer displays sweet potatoes in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer displays grain in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A villager packs millet into boxes in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer fills a bag with millet through a machine in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Farmers harvest sweet potatoes in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer removes the bags covering apples at an orchard in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer removes the bags covering apples at an orchard in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer displays apples in Fangjiatun Town, Kangping County, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 21, 2022. Kangping County has witnessed bumper harvests of its landmark products millet, apple and sweet potato, with planting areas of 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares) , 35,000 mu (about 2,333 hectares) and 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

