Central gov't fully supports HK's participation in B&R development: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:45, September 01, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the seventh Belt and Road Summit via video link, Aug. 31, 2022. The central government will fully support Hong Kong in participating in and contributing to the development of the Belt and Road (B&R), Han made the remarks while addressing the summit, which opened on Wednesday in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The central government will fully support Hong Kong in participating in and contributing to the development of the Belt and Road (B&R), Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Wednesday.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the seventh Belt and Road Summit, which opened on the same day in Hong Kong.

In the joint development of the B&R, Hong Kong plays the roles of participant, contributor and beneficiary. Holding fast to the "one country, two systems" principle, the central government will also support the special administrative region in maintaining its unique status and advantages in the long run, the vice premier said in his speech via video link.

While strengthening practical cooperation with nations along the B&R, Hong Kong should improve its professional services for B&R development in the fields of the law, shipping, finance and counseling, and step up cultural exchanges with relevant countries, Han said.

Hong Kong also needs to work more closely with the Chinese mainland and make efforts to better integrate into China's national development, Han said.

Commenting on the B&R Initiative, Han said that it has been widely acknowledged and joined by the international community, and has evolved into an influential and inclusive platform for global economic cooperation.

He added that China will continue to boost regional connectivity, explore new areas for cooperation, and unswervingly promote the high-quality development of the B&R.

