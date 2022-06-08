Vice premier stresses reform, innovation for high-quality growth

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, technology research and development, and industrialization at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2022. Han made a research tour to Liaoning Province on Sunday and Monday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

SHENYANG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for deepening reform and innovation to promote high-quality development, amid efforts to revitalize northeast China's old industrial base in an all-round way.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research tour to northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sunday and Monday.

The key to the revitalization and development of northeast China is to create a sound legal environment, said Han, stressing efforts to stimulate market vitality through reform and innovation, and to rejuvenate state capital, with foreign and private capital developing together.

It is important to gather talent, build various platforms for young people to find jobs or start their own businesses, and provide strong talent support for economic development, noted Han.

Calling for urban renewal in light of local conditions, Han also underscored efficient coordination between epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, as well as positive contributions to stabilizing the macroeconomic market.

Equipment manufacturing is of paramount importance for the country, said Han as he inspected industrial transformation and upgrades at local enterprises in the cities of Shenyang and Dalian, calling for full play to be given to Liaoning's traditional advantages and the strengthening of equipment manufacturing.

The vice premier also stressed the need to further implement the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthen the leading role of enterprise innovation, and continue to promote breakthroughs in core technologies within key fields.

