Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality meteorological development
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on high-quality meteorological development in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for efforts to improve the capacity and level of meteorological services in a bid to shore up the sound development of the economy and society.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference in Beijing.
The vice premier urged efforts to accelerate the progress of meteorological modernization and strengthen the capability of independent innovation in meteorological technologies, in accordance with a guideline issued by the State Council on fostering the high-quality development of meteorology between 2022 and 2035.
Efforts should be made to generate more economic, social and ecological benefits from meteorological services, Hu said.
Noting that China has entered the major flood season, Hu cautioned that meteorological monitoring and forecasting should be strengthened to aid disaster prevention efforts.
