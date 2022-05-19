Chinese vice premier stresses importance of cooperation between country's eastern, western regions

Xinhua) 09:07, May 19, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks during a teleconference in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2022. Hu on Wednesday called for continued efforts in collaboration and paired assistance between the eastern and western regions of the country. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday called for continued efforts in collaboration and paired assistance between the eastern and western regions of the country.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference in Beijing.

Work toward this end progressed smoothly last year, with assistance tasks fully accomplished, Hu said. He urged related authorities to prioritize consolidating the country's poverty-reduction achievements and boosting the employment of those who have shaken off poverty.

The country should increase support for rural counties that play a key role in rural vitalization, and make persistent efforts to increase the income of rural residents, Hu said.

Shedding light on cross-region cooperation, Hu underscored the need to accelerate the industrial transfer from east to west, encourage more companies to seek development in western regions, and step up inter-market collaboration.

During the teleconference, representatives from 18 provincial-level regions in the east and the west inked collaboration agreements.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)