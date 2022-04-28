Vice premier stresses importance of national territory spatial planning

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a teleconference on national territory spatial planning work on April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday called for efforts to ensure the high-quality completion of national territory spatial planning work.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference.

He said that the pilot programs working toward this end launched by related departments and local governments have progressed well, noting that the work will be expanded nationwide.

China specifically must prioritize ensuring its farmland area remains above the redline of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares). All tasks to protect arable land must be accomplished, Han said.

Efforts should be made to consolidate achievements made in drawing ecological protection redlines, Han said, stressing that these lines must not be crossed.

On drawing urban-rural boundaries, Han noted that the country needs to take into full consideration the carrying capacity of the population and resources, and set land construction quotas based on scientific analysis.

China should also step up efforts to optimize the land use structure, Han said, underscoring the need for the frugal, economical use of land.

