Chinese vice premier stresses stabilizing industrial, supply chains

Xinhua) 14:13, April 18, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a national teleconference on the efforts to keep supply and industrial chains stable in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday underlined efforts to keep supply and industrial chains stable.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national teleconference on the subject.

The meeting underscored a people-centered approach in related work and vowed to improve the working and living conditions of logistics employees and offer them financial support.

The country will issue sufficient travel permits that can be recognized across the nation and make sure that nucleic acid test results within 48 hours can be used in different regions, according to the meeting.

Authorities should not restrict travels on the grounds of waiting for drivers' nucleic acid test results, according to the meeting.

The country will leverage funds to help stabilize supply and industrial chains, and will also create a "white list" of foreign trade firms and companies in the automobile, medical and other key sectors, according to the meeting.

