Chinese vice premier stresses importance of national afforestation

Xinhua) 09:55, April 13, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the national afforestation committee, addresses a national afforestation committee plenary conference in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday called for the advancement of the national afforestation and greening cause to further boost the construction of an ecological civilization.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the national afforestation committee, made the remarks at a national afforestation committee plenary conference.

He stressed the importance of efforts to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development philosophy, fulfill the requirements for high-quality development and unswervingly follow the path of giving priority to ecological protection and pursuing green development.

China will further balance land greening and farmland protection, as it has been working to ensure the nation's farmland acreage remains above the redline of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), he said.

Han also called for efforts to protect ecological resources, fight illegal logging, wildlife trafficking and occupation of forests and grasslands, prevent forest and grassland fires, and guard against forest and grassland pests.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)