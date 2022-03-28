Chinese vice premier urges reinforcing poverty-elimination achievements

Xinhua) 08:56, March 28, 2022

KUNMING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Sunday called for more efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation and ensure that rural vitalization policies are fully implemented and deliver tangible benefits.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting in Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Increasing the incomes of people who have been lifted out of poverty should be taken as the fundamental measure, Hu said, urging efforts to create jobs, bolster industrial development, and improve the social-security network.

As for counties that have shaken off poverty, the main goal is to accelerate their development, with more energy channeled into fostering rural industries, he said, adding that developed regions should also step up their support.

Hu also said that rural vitalization should be pushed forward comprehensively and all farmers should be covered in the process, with emphasis placed on five key areas: industry, talent, culture, ecology and organization.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)