Chinese vice premier urges reinforcing poverty-elimination achievements
KUNMING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Sunday called for more efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation and ensure that rural vitalization policies are fully implemented and deliver tangible benefits.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting in Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Increasing the incomes of people who have been lifted out of poverty should be taken as the fundamental measure, Hu said, urging efforts to create jobs, bolster industrial development, and improve the social-security network.
As for counties that have shaken off poverty, the main goal is to accelerate their development, with more energy channeled into fostering rural industries, he said, adding that developed regions should also step up their support.
Hu also said that rural vitalization should be pushed forward comprehensively and all farmers should be covered in the process, with emphasis placed on five key areas: industry, talent, culture, ecology and organization.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses clean, efficient use of coal
- Chinese vice premier calls for concrete measures to contain COVID-19 spread
- Chinese vice premier extends Int'l Women's Day greetings
- Chinese vice premier stresses efforts for carbon peak, neutrality
- Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.