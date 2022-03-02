Chinese vice premier stresses efforts for carbon peak, neutrality

Xinhua) 16:05, March 02, 2022

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed the solid implementation of measures to accomplish the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the leading group on carbon peak and carbon neutrality, made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding over a plenary meeting of the leading group.

The country's goal of peaking its carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality is a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, Han noted, calling for solid steps to make progress amid stable development.

Efforts should be made to ensure the security of energy, supply and industrial chains as well as food while reducing carbon emissions, Han said.

The vice premier called for working on major problems on carbon peak and carbon neutrality in order to formulate operable policy measures.

Meanwhile, clean and efficient utilization of coal should be promoted, and the layout of coal-fired power construction should be programmed in a reasonable manner to better advance low-carbon transformations, Han said.

He stressed further promoting renewable energy development and accelerating the construction of a new energy supply and consumption system.

A market-oriented mechanism for facilitating carbon peak and carbon neutrality should be built while optimizing the carbon emission trading market, and low-carbon technology shall be further developed and applied, said Han.

Han also underscored the coordination of local authorities and relevant departments in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

