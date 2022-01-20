Chinese vice premier calls for new strides in Yangtze River Delta integration

Xinhua) 10:39, January 20, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the group leading the promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, chairs a meeting of the group, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for new strides in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in the new year.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the group leading the promotion of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the group on Tuesday.

Han called for the thorough implementation of the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. He said stability should be prioritized while pursuing progress, and that the new development philosophy should be fully and faithfully applied in advancing the region's integration.

Work should focus on stabilizing economic growth, pushing forward the implementation of the major projects listed in the 14th Five-Year Plan, and strengthening scientific and technological innovation, according to the vice premier.

He also stressed the need for efforts in the areas of high-level opening-up, the integration of key sectors and regions, and institutions and mechanisms.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)