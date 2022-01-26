Chinese vice premier stresses need to advance coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting of a leading group for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Jan. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday called for new progress in the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region by emphasizing major areas and key sections.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of a leading group for the coordinated development of the region.

Landmark progress was made last year in relieving Beijing of functions nonessential to its role as the capital, with seven headquarters of centrally administered state-owned enterprises moved out of the city, and related work on universities and hospitals steadily carried out, according to Han.

Efforts should be made to accelerate the implementation of flagship projects to relieve Beijing of such nonessential functions, build the Xiong'an New Area with a focus on high quality, and advance a series of major transport infrastructure projects, he said.

The co-construction and sharing of basic public services should also be improved in the region, Han said, underlining the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

