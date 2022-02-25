Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), chairs the conference of the leading group for promoting the BRI in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng stressed the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at a meeting Thursday, urging efforts to improve people's sense of gain in participating countries.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing the conference of the leading group for promoting the BRI.

With remarkable achievements in jointly building the BRI, the work should stick to the basics of maintaining stability while pursuing progress and comprehensively implement the new development concepts, he said.

Han said the BRI should continue to feature extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits and aim for high-standard, sustainable, and people-centered progress.

More energy should go into projects concerning people's livelihood to improve people's sense of gain in participating countries, Han said.

Han called for greater alignment of the BRI and China's major strategies and coordinated development, which will offer more support for the country's dual circulation development paradigm, where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other.

Also emphasizing risk prevention and control, Han urged efforts to strengthen risk monitoring and prediction of major projects of the BRI.

Thursday's meeting reviewed jointly building the BRI in 2021 and mapped out priorities this year.

