Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Turkmenistan

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Wednesday met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov via video link, calling for enhanced cooperation in specific fields, including natural gas, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Calling China and Turkmenistan strategic partners working for win-win results based on mutual respect and trust, Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said with personal care of the two countries' leaders, China-Turkmenistan relations have realized leapfrog development, and cooperation in various fields has attained a historical high.

China is willing to work with the Turkmen side to promote comprehensive cooperation for more new achievements, Han added.

Han proposed China and Turkmenistan take collaboration on natural gas as the priority of pragmatic cooperation to elevate natural gas cooperation to a new high and actively expand cooperation in developing renewable energy such as wind and solar power. He also called for enhanced cooperation in agriculture, transportation, finance, and other fields.

The two sides should deepen security cooperation to enhance the capacity of guarding against and responding to significant security incidents and work to promote people-to-people exchanges.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Turkmenistan in COVID-19 response, including in vaccines, to jointly build the immunity barrier, Han added.

Noting Turkmenistan attaches great significance to the Turkmenistan-China strategic partnership, Meredov said the Turkmen side is willing to maintain close contact with China and constantly promote pragmatic cooperation to a new high.

