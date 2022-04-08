Chinese vice premier calls for all-out efforts to stabilize employment

Xinhua) 09:28, April 08, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a symposium on the employment situation in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for all-out efforts to stabilize and expand employment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing a symposium on the employment situation.

The stability of employment should be placed in a more prominent position, Hu said, urging relevant departments to solve difficulties faced by enterprises in a timely manner and continue to improve employment services.

He also underscored the importance of efforts to strengthen the study of the employment situation, propose new suggestions in response to new changes, and hear opinions from research institutions, enterprises and other areas, so as to contribute more to the stability of employment.

