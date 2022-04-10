China facilitates freight transportation to ensure daily supplies

Xinhua) April 10, 2022

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's transport authorities on Saturday said the country will take steps to ensure smooth transportation of daily supplies in some epidemic-hit areas.

The Ministry of Transport said that nucleic acid testing sites should not be established on expressways and service areas, and expressway service areas should not be closed without permission.

While curbing the spread of virus, parallel efforts will be made to keep the transportation network and "green channels" operational, and guarantee the transportation of daily necessities, the ministry said.

China will establish a certification system that will be recognized across the nation to ensure smooth traffic flows, according to the ministry.

