Chinese vice premier stresses ensuring agricultural supplies
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for all-out efforts of spring farming and ensuring sufficient and smooth agricultural supplies.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while inspecting the China National Agricultural Means of Production Group Corporation.
Hu urged the company to shoulder its responsibility in securing agricultural supplies including chemical fertilizer, while stabilizing the prices and coordinating production, sales and transportation.
Efforts should also be made to provide more professional agricultural production services for farmers, Hu said.
He also said that "green channels" should be opened for the smooth transportation of supplies and that the operations of agricultural stores should be guaranteed.
