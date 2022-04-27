Vice premier stresses rectifying problems in consolidating poverty-alleviation achievements

Xinhua) 09:33, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday called for efforts to rectify all irregularities found in a national evaluation on the consolidation of poverty-alleviation achievements.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a video conference in Beijing.

The vice premier urged related departments to conduct thorough investigations and make a full list of the remaining problems and drawbacks, and formulate rectification plans accordingly.

Local authorities involved in rural vitalization should perform their duties proactively, and seek to consolidate poverty-alleviation achievements by advancing rural development and increasing the incomes of those having shaken off poverty, Hu said.

Hu added that these authorities should focus on speeding up the development of counties that have been lifted out of poverty and steadily raising the bottom-line social assistance.

China launched a campaign nationwide between December 2021 and February 2022 to evaluate the work on aligning the efforts of consolidating and expanding poverty-alleviation achievements with rural vitalization endeavors. Evaluation results have come out.

