Vice premier urges solid work on environmental protection

Xinhua) 11:07, May 20, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the leading group of central inspection on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday called for solid work on ecological and environmental protection to advance the building of a beautiful China.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the leading group of central inspection on ecological and environmental protection.

The meeting reviewed a report on the second round of environmental inspection and laid out major follow-up tasks.

Han urged authorities to make clear the rectification requirements for the problems found by the inspection, and summarize the experience and practices.

Focusing on solving the outstanding problems troubling the public, more efforts should be made to brighten the skies, restore the purity of water, and protect the soil quality with higher standards, Han stressed.

He stressed the economical use of resources and promote carbon peaking and neutrality in a steady and orderly manner.

Han also called for drawing and strictly adhering to an ecological protection red line, strengthening biodiversity protection, enhancing the quality and stability of ecosystems, and maintaining environmental security.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)