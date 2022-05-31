Vice premier urges solid preparation work for national college entrance exam

Xinhua) 08:57, May 31, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, hosts a symposium on preparation work of China's national college entrance exam for 2022 at China's National Education Examinations Authority during an inspection tour in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday stressed solid preparation work in the lead-up to China's national college entrance exam for 2022, urging efforts to ensure a safe and stable environment for the students.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing.

Noting that a record number of 11.93 million students will take the exam this year, Sun urged sound implementation of various organizing and anti-pandemic measures to deliver the exam in an orderly manner.

During her tour, Sun inspected an exam site in a secondary school and a relevant department in charge of the exam, heard local authorities' preparation work via video link and hosted a symposium on the matter.

Sun urged efforts to implement health and COVID-19 monitoring for students and service staff during the exam, and take categorized measures to guarantee every student who is eligible can take the exam, including those who are hit by the pandemic.

Sun also underlined the efforts to deliver an impartial, just and secure exam.

