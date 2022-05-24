Vice premier urges stopping community-level COVID-19 transmission in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:46, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday called for adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and taking more thorough measures to cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing.

She urged efforts to strengthen epidemiological investigation and tracing, transferring and quarantine, to ensure the health and safety of the people, as well as the normal order of production and life.

The current epidemic situation in Beijing remains controllable overall but there have been sporadic cases in a few localities, Sun said, adding that the COVID-19 containment efforts cannot be slackened.

She also called for efforts to move faster to handle cluster cases and to properly organize nucleic acid testing to detect infections at an early date, and in the meantime, to ensure that basic living needs are met, as well as people's needs regarding medical treatment.

