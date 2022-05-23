Home>>
Shanghai reports 55 confirmed, 503 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:32, May 23, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 55 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 503 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
