316 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:15, May 23, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 316 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 213,834 as of Sunday.

