Home>>
316 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:15, May 23, 2022
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 316 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 213,834 as of Sunday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Shanghai reports 55 confirmed, 503 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 174 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Pic story: government worker's efforts in fight against COVID-19 in Beijing
- Beijing reports 94 new local COVID-19 infections
- World Health Assembly to focus on COVID-19, health and peace
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.