Beijing reports 94 new local COVID-19 infections
(Xinhua) 09:20, May 23, 2022
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press briefing Sunday.
Seventy-seven cases were detected among people under closed-off management, and 17 were found through mass screening in communities. Eight districts were involved, including Fangshan, Fengtai and Haidian, said Liu.
The national capital has reported 1,493 locally transmitted infections since April 22.
