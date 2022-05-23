Chinese mainland reports 174 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A staff member disinfects the handles on a bus in Shanghai, east China, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Chenyang)
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 174 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 83 were in Beijing, 55 in Shanghai and 32 in Tianjin, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Apart from the three metropolitan cities, three other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including two in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.
Shanghai also reported 503 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 628 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 316 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, there were 4,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.
