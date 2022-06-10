Chinese vice premier calls on BRICS nations to deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 08:51, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called on BRICS countries to deepen practical cooperation in the economic and trade field, as well as promoting cooperation on the digital economy and other emerging areas.

Hu made the remarks when addressing the 12th meeting of BRICS economic and trade ministers via video link on Thursday.

Noting that BRICS countries are an important driving force for regional and global economic and trade growth, Hu called on BRICS countries to jointly expand practical cooperation on economy and trade, safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and promote cooperation on emerging areas such as the digital economy.

BRICS countries should firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, support WTO reform in the right direction, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing members, Hu added.

China will resolutely open up at a higher level, Hu stressed, adding that China stands ready to align itself with high-standard international economic and trade rules, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and negotiate and sign high-standard free-trade agreements with more countries and regions.

"China is willing to share its development opportunities with other countries, including BRICS countries," Hu noted.

China welcomes relevant government departments, business communities and international organizations of BRICS countries to explore new fields for cooperation and achieve more mutually beneficial outcomes with China, Hu added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)