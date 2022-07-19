Chinese vice premier stress protection of agricultural heritage systems

Xinhua) 08:53, July 19, 2022

HANGZHOU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed the importance of protecting agricultural heritage systems and advancing the farming civilization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Conference on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS), which opened in Qingtian County in east China's Zhejiang Province Monday.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, China has undertaken the excavation and identification of nation-level important agricultural heritage, taking the protection of agricultural heritage to a new level, Hu said.

So far, China boasts a total of 18 GIAHS, becoming a successful practitioner and major contributor to the program, Hu pointed out.

Hu stressed that China is willing to work with other parties to promote the preservation, development and utilization of agricultural heritage, further tap their functional value, and promote exchanges.

