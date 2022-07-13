China to host conference on globally important agriculture heritage systems
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the World Conference on Globally Important Agriculture Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in the eastern Zhejiang Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.
The conference will be held from July 17 to 19 by the ministry and the Zhejiang provincial government, Sui Pengfei, director general of the ministry's international cooperation department, told a press conference, noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s GIAHS initiative.
The conference aims to tap traditional agricultural value through effective protection of globally important agricultural heritage and better promote sustainable agricultural development and rural prosperity, Sui said.
At present, agricultural ministers from 13 countries, FAO Director-General, diplomatic envoys from 19 countries to China and senior representatives from seven international organizations have been invited to the conference, Sui added.
He said that the ministry and local authorities will support the establishment of institutionalized exchange platforms to enhance the protection of agricultural heritage as well as promote the realization of UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
