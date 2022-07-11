Modern agricultural technology, machinery applied in Urumqi to help farmers increase yield

Xinhua) 16:28, July 11, 2022

Researchers check the growth of rice at an agricultural science and technology demonstration base in Midong District, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 5, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A farmer remotely controls the drip irrigation facilities in a cotton field with his smartphone in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows a drone carrying out agricultural work in a rice paddy in Dujiazhuang Village, Sandaoba Township, Midong District, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows a combine harvester reaping wheat in a field in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

A cotton field watered with drip irrigation is seen in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A farmer checks the growth of cotton in a cotton field in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows a farmer checking the wheat in a field before harvesting in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

Utility technicians check the power supply of the drip irrigation facilities with farmers in a cotton field in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows a drone carrying out agricultural work in a rice paddy in Dujiazhuang Village, Sandaoba Township, Midong District, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows a combine harvester reaping wheat in a field in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows a combine harvester reaping wheat in a field in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

A villager flies a drone in a cotton field in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 6, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Photo by Huang Wanli/Xinhua)

A drone carries out agricultural work over a cotton field in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 6, 2022.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Photo by Huang Wanli/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows a drone carrying out agricultural work over a rice paddy field in Dujiazhuang Village, Sandaoba Township, Midong District, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows combine harvesters reaping wheat in a field in Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2022 shows a drone carrying out agricultural work in a rice paddy in Dujiazhuang Village, Sandaoba Township, Midong District, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Summer harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now in full swing. Modern agricultural science, technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)