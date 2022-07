We Are China

Natural scenery of Bayanbulak grasslands in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:17, July 11, 2022

Enchanting summer views of the Bayanbulak grasslands in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region in July, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Livestock grazes in Bayanbulak grasslands in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region in July, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Starry night sky in Bayanbulak grasslands in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region in July, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

