Self-owned bakery provides job opportunities for local women in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:56, July 07, 2022

Elnur Esamidin, an employee of the Liuba Bakery, and her husband care for plants at home in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022. Located at a commercial area of Liuxing Street in Yining City, Liuba Bakery is well known for its quality bread. Besides, it has provided job opportunities for local women to increase their income.

As summer comes, tourism is heating up in Xinjiang, and the bakery becomes quite popular among tourists.

Feng Xiaoli (1st L), owner of the Liuba Bakery, and her employees get off work at the bakery in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022.

As summer comes, tourism is heating up in Xinjiang, and the bakery becomes quite popular among tourists.

Elnur Esamidin, an employee of the Liuba Bakery, arranges bread on the shelf at the bakery in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022.

As summer comes, tourism is heating up in Xinjiang, and the bakery becomes quite popular among tourists.

Feng Xiaoli (1st L), owner of the Liuba Bakery, chats with her employees at the bakery in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022.

As summer comes, tourism is heating up in Xinjiang, and the bakery becomes quite popular among tourists.

Employees of the Liuba Bakery make bread at the bakery in Yining City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2022.

As summer comes, tourism is heating up in Xinjiang, and the bakery becomes quite popular among tourists.

