Golden harvest scenery of wheat field in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:02, July 06, 2022

Golden harvest scenery of wheat fields under the morning glow in Yanqi county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the early July. (Photo: China News Service/Zuo Yuyuan)

Wheat harvest in Xinjiang has exceed 500,000 hectares and a total of 559,400 tons of wheat has been traded by July 3, 2022.

