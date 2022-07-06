Golden harvest scenery of wheat field in Xinjiang
Golden harvest scenery of wheat fields under the morning glow in Yanqi county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the early July. (Photo: China News Service/Zuo Yuyuan)
Wheat harvest in Xinjiang has exceed 500,000 hectares and a total of 559,400 tons of wheat has been traded by July 3, 2022.
Photos
