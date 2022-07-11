Corban Festival celebrated in China's Xinjiang

URUMQI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Muslims across Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China celebrated the Corban Festival on Sunday. It is also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of the major festivals of Muslims in China.

In the ancient city of Kashgar, a scenic spot in southern Xinjiang, people danced heartily around a circle in the morning, lifting their legs and swinging their arms with rhythmic bursts of shouting.

After the dance, resident Elijan Arken and his 4-year-old son hurried home. "My mom and my wife got up early today, and there is a big feast table full of delicious food waiting for us at home," he said with a smile.

Hundreds of kilometers north of Kashgar sits the home of Erken Rehim, a farmer in Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin. The aroma of stewed mutton wafted through the courtyard, and local specialties such as Sanzi (or fried dough twists) and cakes filled the table, as well as candies sent by Erken Rehim's friend Liu Yongqiang on Saturday.

Erken Rehim said he and Liu have known each other for 18 years and often exchange views on cotton planting techniques.

Although Erken Rehim was busy preparing for the holiday these days, he still went to the cotton fields every day. "Thanks to a bumper harvest last year, I have repaid almost all of the loans for agricultural materials," he said.

With various celebrations, residents of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy three days off during the festival. Coupled with the weekend, there is a five-day-long holiday, during which all toll roads are free of charge, and local authorities guarantee sufficient supplies of meat, vegetables, fruits, and cakes at stable prices in markets.

Driving more than 340 km from the regional capital Urumqi in the morning, Kalihar Adal of Kazak ethnic group tasted the milk tea cooked by his mom at noon in Altay.

"The newly built desert expressway brings home closer. The taste of home is the taste of the holiday," Kalihar Adal said.

