China to build international agricultural breeding center in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:07, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- An international agricultural breeding center will be built in south China's tropical province of Hainan, with aims to meet the global challenge of climate change and ensure food security, according to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

The CAAS, the International Rice Research Institute, and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center Thursday signed a letter of cooperation to establish the breeding center at a science and technology park in Sanya city, Hainan Province.

Wu Kongming, president of the CAAS, said that the international cooperation will be conducive to the exploration and utilization of germplasm resources of the research organizations, biological breeding research, technical training, and the innovation of the global seed industry.

By using the free trade port policy of Hainan and the advantages of Sanya in agricultural breeding, the international breeding center will integrate breeding research resources, create a new breeding system, and promote scientific research innovation, to contribute to the sustainable development of the economy, society, and ecology, according to the CAAS.

A key laboratory for gene editing, innovation and utilization was also launched Thursday at the science and technology park by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The lab will gather the gene editing advantages of the CAAS, develop a gene editing system with China's independent intellectual property rights, cultivate new crop varieties, and build a new industrial chain. It will also improve the original innovation ability of the biological seed industry and provide a solid guarantee for the national seed industry and food security, the CAAS said.

