China sees growth in summer grain harvest
(Xinhua) 13:07, July 14, 2022
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China has reaped summer grain harvest with a 1-percent year-on-year growth in total output, the country's statistics bureau said Thursday.
China's total grain output reached 147.39 million tonnes in this year's summer harvest, up 1.434 million tonnes from last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The output of wheat, a staple crop, stood at 135.76 million tonnes, up 1 percent year on year.
The country's planting area and output per hectare of summer grains both saw expansions compared to 2021, the NBS said.
Wang Guirong, an NBS official, attributed the higher summer grain harvest to favorable weather conditions and the promotion of high-quality seeds and farmlands.
