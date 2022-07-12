Chinese vice premier stresses comprehensive rural revitalization
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at the opening ceremony of a seminar on promoting rural revitalization for provincial-level officials, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday stressed efforts to accelerate rural revitalization on all fronts.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a seminar on promoting rural revitalization for provincial-level officials.
He encouraged the officials to adhere to the law of rural and agricultural development, improve work methods, strengthen systematic and overall planning for work, and promote rural revitalization in a gradual and steady manner in light of local conditions.
Efforts should be made to oppose formalism and bureaucracy, he said, stressing the need to take active measures and implement the measures creatively based on reality to achieve tangible results.
