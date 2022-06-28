Chinese vice premier meets exemplary groups, individuals of government offices administration

Xinhua) 09:20, June 28, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with exemplary groups and individuals working in government offices administration during a commendation conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday met with exemplary groups and individuals working in government offices administration.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended his congratulations to the honored ones and greetings to those working in government offices administration on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

A commendation conference was held in Beijing on Monday. Altogether 130 groups and 130 individuals were awarded at the conference.

