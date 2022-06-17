Chinese vice premier stresses solid progress on major projects

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Thursday called for thorough reasoning and well-informed decision-making to advance the construction of China's major projects.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing a symposium at the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC).

Noting the increasing uncertainties facing China's development at the moment, Han urged efforts to make better use of effective investment to help stabilize the economy.

Solid work at the early stages of a major project is the prerequisite for its advancement, said Han, calling for rigorous reasoning at the early stages.

Han also underlined sustainability, efficient use of land, environmental protection, safety, and making due assessments before decisions in carrying out the 102 major projects planned through 2025.

The CIECC, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, has consulted on and made assessments for many major projects, said Han. He encouraged the company to make greater contributions to China's implementation of national strategies.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC) on June 16, 2022. Han chaired a symposium on thorough reasoning and well-informed decision-making to advance the construction of China's major projects at the CIECC Thursday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

