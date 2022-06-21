Vice premier urges solid efforts toward rural modernization
FUZHOU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday urged solid action on rural construction, in a bid to push forward rural revitalization and modernization.
Describing rural construction as a significant part of national modernization, Hu said that unremitting efforts should be made to ensure rural residents can also lead modern lives. He made the comments while addressing a meeting on rural construction in Sanming, east China's Fujian Province.
He cited measures to reinforce rural infrastructure, build a livable and beautiful rural environment, and improve rural basic public services.
Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, the work should be done according to local conditions and step by step, Hu said, also calling for the participation of people from various sectors of society.
