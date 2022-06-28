Chinese vice premier eyes China-France trade, investment cooperation

Xinhua) 14:29, June 28, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called on China and France to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation, continue to deepen cooperation on major projects and foster new growth points for cooperation.

Hu made the remarks via video link when addressing an event of the France-China Committee held in Paris, France on Monday local time. French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also delivered a video speech.

Hu said that China stands ready to work with France to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, take more practical measures to deepen exchanges and cooperation on economy and trade and push bilateral relations to a new level.

Noting China and France are each other's important economic and trade partners, Hu stressed that the two countries should further strengthen trade and investment cooperation, continue to deepen cooperation on major projects, foster new growth points for cooperation, and push China-France practical cooperation to a higher level.

China is willing to work with France to actively promote coordination and cooperation in multilateral fields and make due contributions to world peace, stability and common development, Hu said.

China is committed to opening up at a higher level and improving trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, Hu stressed, adding that the Chinese side welcomes French companies to further explore the Chinese market and expand the space for trade and investment cooperation.

"It is hoped that the France-China Committee will continue to play its role as a bridge and promote China-France relations," Hu noted.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)