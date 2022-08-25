Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in SW China's Yunnan starts test run

Xinhua) 08:25, August 25, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a comprehensive inspection train running on a grand bridge of the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 107-km railway with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour started a test run recently. (Photo by Wu Yu/Xinhua)

Staff members work on a comprehensive inspection train on the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 23, 2022. The 107-km railway with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour started a test run recently. (Photo by He Lyupeng/Xinhua)

A comprehensive inspection train departs from Mile Railway Station on the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 23, 2022. The 107-km railway with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour started a test run recently. (Photo by Zhou Tao/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a comprehensive inspection train running on the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway near the Mile station in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 107-km railway with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour started a test run recently. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the Honghe Railway Station of the Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 107-km railway with a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour started a test run recently. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

